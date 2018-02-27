(art by Daniel Meeker)

These days everybody is going back to basics with their workout routine, trading in their expensive exercise machines and electronic gadgets for kettlebells, free weights and good old fashioned freestyle cardio.

9. DANCE FOR YOUR LIFE

Dance vigorously and often to your favorite lute melody or hip-hop album while wearing mail armor.

So it stands to reason that out of shape modern people might seek guidance from the fit people of the past, and if you're looking for a CrossFit-style workout that makes losing weight fun you should go to Knight classes.

6. STONE THROW

Pick up a large stone. Throw it. Repeat as necessary. (This was one of Boucicaut's favorite childhood games, which no doubt served him well on the battlefield.)

French knight Jean Le Maingre, aka Boucicaut, shared the details of his strict fitness regimen in his 1409 biography, revealing the exercises that made him such a mighty warrior, all done while fully armored, of course.

5. HAMMER SWING

Take a sledgehammer and swing it about. Note your surroundings. Splitting wood with an ax is a suitable alternative.

See 10 Workout Tips From A 14th Century Knight at Mental Floss