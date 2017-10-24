"Have A Bunch of Fall Leaves? They Could Earn You Cash"

(Fall In Love by Chay Hawes)

The changing colors of fall leaves can be either inspirational or frustrating depending on whether you're looking at them or trying to rake them up off your lawn. But if you happen to live in New England and have some maple trees in your yard, they could help you rake in the cash this year. That's because an abnormally warm fall and a number of droughts has left crafting company Ship Foliage short on leaves. The site is actually buying leaves in quantities of 100 for $1 each, but your leaves have to be only red, yellow, orange or a combination of the three and have no visual imperfections, bugs, mold, tears, decay, etc.

You can find out more about selling your leaves here.

Via Travel and Leisure