"The Worst Marriage Advice From Every Decade"

It seems like everyone has advice for married couples, and some married couples will look for advice from pretty much anybody when they feel like their marriage is on the rocks.

But unless they're talking to an experienced marriage counselor that advice is likely to be useless, because every person and marriage is different so the advice must be tailored to the couple.

Good Housekeeping took snippets of horrible marriage advice from "reputable" sources such as Reader's Digest, Bernarr McFadden's Womanhood and Marriage and Walter Gallichan's Modern Woman and How To Tame Her and broke it down by decade.

Think of it as a guide to the decline of sexism....oh wait, this one from Patti Stanger's 10 Commandments for Women Looking for Love was published in 2014...looks like we've got a ways to go!

