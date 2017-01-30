"A Huge Collection Of Really Cool Tattoos Dedicated To Dogs"

(Image Link)

People looking for a lasting way to pay tribute to their beloved pet often get a tattoo with their name or likeness, so that pet will be with them for the rest of their lives.

(Image Link)

This is a really sweet way to remember a pet you've loved and lost, but the ink memorial can have the opposite effect on you if the artist does a crappy job of rendering your dear pet's likeness.

But we're not here to dwell on bad tats, we're here to check out some really cool body art dedicated to good dogs both alive and gone to that great big dog park in the sky.

(Image Link)

If you like tattoos this collection will inspire you, if you like dogs this list will probably touch you, but if you hate dogs and tattoos then I suggest watching Benji with your local tattoo artist!

(Image Link)

